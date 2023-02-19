Guitars for Vets helps veterans deal with post-traumatic stress disorder

Guitars for Vets started in 2007, it has given over 30,000 guitar lessons. Graduates receive a guitar to keep after completing the 10 week Guitars For Vets program.

 Submitted photo

One national organization is using the healing powers of music to help veterans cope with post-traumatic stress disorder. Guitars for Vets teaches veterans with PTSD how to play guitar and gives the veteran an acoustic guitar after completing its free program. “We’re teaching these (veterans) how to play guitar and giving them a partner to deal with,” said Peter Ruzicka, president of Guitars for Vets. “The camaraderie built between them is wonderful, especially if the teacher is a veteran. That is how they open up.”

