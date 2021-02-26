Guest vocalists Shine at VPO pops celebration concert

Alfreda Gerald’s sequined attire was a perfect pairing for her shining performance at The Villages Philharmonic Orchestra’s Pops Celebration Concert on Tuesday at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center.
Gerald, Aaron Odom, Clark Barrios and Marcella
Richardson performed renditions of disco tunes, heartfelt love songs and other popular favorites with the orchestra.
Gerald opened the concert on a patriotic note with “The Star-Spangled Banner” with orchestral accompaniment.
“For many many years, I had the honor of singing with Yanni on many of his tours,” Gerald told the audience. “I sang on the Tribute Tour and the Ethnicity Tour and I was with him for about 14 glorious years.”
