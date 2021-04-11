Growing Investment

Over the past 10 years, Gerry Lachnicht learned a lot about The Villages as a retirement destination as managing principle of the Lake Sumter Landing office of Sabal Trust, the state’s largest employee-owned trust company.
This former economics instructor marvels at the life experience of retirees who worked hard in their professional lives, saved their money and planned well for retirement in The Villages. What Lachnicht also sees is the increasing financial wherewithal residents bring to the community, an observation bolstered by the latest available federal economic indicators.
The Villages metropolitan statistical area has the 28th highest median income of 386 MSAs in the country for persons 65 and older and the second-highest in the state behind the Naples MSA, according to the latest available data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
“It’s very much about the lifestyle, and that is something that carries across all personal economic strata in The Villages,” Lachnicht said. “We all want comfort, a nice place to live that is safe and offers a variety of activities. The Villages offers all of that.”
