Growing investment

The Villages earned the top ranking in 2021 with 4,004 home sales, a 63% year-over-year increase, according to RCLCO, a Bethesda, Maryland-based international real estate consulting firm. The Villages eclipsed 2021 sales at the No. 2 master-planned community, Lakewood Ranch, Sarasota’s multigenerational community, with 2,574 sales.

 Michael Johnson, Daily Sun

The migration of retirees to The Villages has transformed Sumter County into the fastest-growing economy in the nation over the last 10 years.

The Villages metropolitan statistical area ranks No. 1 in the nation in growth of gross domestic product and personal income — two key economic indicators — from 2011-2020, according to the most recent data available from the U.S. federal Bureau of Economic Analysis.

