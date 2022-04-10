Growing investment

The migration of retirees to The Villages has transformed Sumter County into the fastest-growing economy in the nation over the last 10 years.
The Villages metropolitan statistical area ranks No. 1 in the nation in growth of gross domestic product and personal income — two key economic indicators — from 2011-2020, according to the most recent data available from the U.S. federal Bureau of Economic Analysis.
Read this story and many others in Sunday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.