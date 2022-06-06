Groups work to ease employment difficulties

Labor shortages remain an issue across the country, and businesses in The Villages are looking to combat the problem. Although the unemployment rates in Florida and in the country are moving in the right direction, several businesses still are struggling to fill positions. “Everyone’s trying to hire,” said Spencer Novak, executive director of hospitality for The Villages. Some local organizations have put together initiatives to help ease the labor shortage, including hiring events and posting job listings. Here are what businesses and local organizations in the area are doing to dealing with the employment issues.
Read this story and many others in Monday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.