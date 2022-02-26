Groups to celebrate Black history and culture

Lynne Haines, of the Village of Springdale, is the curator of the Black History celebration called "Building Bridges: Sharing Black Culture and History of the Past and Present," taking place from 9 a.m.to 5 p.m. Sunday at The Villages Polo Club's pavilion.

 India Pantin, Daily Sun

Through a set of famous paintings, Lynne Haines discovered a wealth of Black history unknown to her about the area.

In December, Haines went to an art show in Mount Dora, where she saw paintings created by one of the Highwaymen, a group of Black artists who painted various Florida landscapes beginning in the 1950s.

She was impressed with the Highwaymen's ability to show the Florida landscape during an undisturbed time.

