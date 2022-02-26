Groups to celebrate Black history and culture

Through a set of famous paintings, Lynne Haines discovered a wealth of Black history unknown to her about the area.
In December, Haines went to an art show in Mount Dora, where she saw paintings created by one of the Highwaymen, a group of Black artists who painted various Florida landscapes beginning in the 1950s.
She was impressed with the Highwaymen's ability to show the Florida landscape during an undisturbed time.
