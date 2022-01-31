Groups step up to support local veterans

The Villages Chapter of the Vietnam Veterans of America is the largest chapter in Florida. But the members aren’t stopping there.
The goal is to become the largest chapter in the country, and they say The Villages is the place to do it.
“We were a group of veterans who initially were not welcomed home,” said Rick Rademacher, president. “We are today, and we’re certainly appreciative today of all the support that we get in this particular community.”
