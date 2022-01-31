Groups step up to support local veterans

Members of The Villages Vietnam Veterans of America Color Guard lay the wreath during the Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day in March at Veterans Memorial Park of The Villages. Vietnam Veterans of America 1036 meets at 7 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month at Lake Miona Regional Recreation.

 Cindy Skop, Daily Sun

The Villages Chapter of the Vietnam Veterans of America is the largest chapter in Florida. But the members aren’t stopping there.

The goal is to become the largest chapter in the country, and they say The Villages is the place to do it.

“We were a group of veterans who initially were not welcomed home,” said Rick Rademacher, president. “We are today, and we’re certainly appreciative today of all the support that we get in this particular community.”

