Groups partner together for grant to help families with housing

Lori Lozada and son, Juan Luc, stand with volunteer Ernie Burley as they receive keys to their new home.

 Submitted photo

The holidays brought out the giving spirit and created something special for 10 local families in Lake and Sumter counties.

With a 15-year partnership, financial-assistance organization Thrivent and Habitat for Humanity are helping these local families stay in their homes.

Thrivent recently awarded Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter a contribution of $5,000 to help local families. This donation will allow Habitat to provide mortgage relief to Habitat homeowners who are affected by consequences of the coronavirus pandemic and need temporary assistance making payments.

