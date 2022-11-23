Groups help ease strain on caregivers

Edmund and Wanda Frappier were members of the Off Broadway Players of The Villages when, one day, Wanda began struggling with dance steps. Soon afterward, she was diagnosed with dementia. Edmund became her caregiver, and took her to My Time for Free Time, a respite care program. “I tell you, the people over there are angels,” Edmund Frappier said. November is National Family Caregivers Month, a demanding role for those like Edmund that’s far from uncommon in The Villages. At a caregivers symposium last year, Dick Boyden, one of the Our Moment Cafe founders, said about a third of Villagers will serve as caregivers at some point in their lives. It’s not an easy job, but local groups like Our Moment Cafe, My Time for Free Time and the Day-Break Club of The Villages work to alleviate some of the struggles caregivers face.
On average, caregivers spend $7,242 on caregiving per year, according to AARP’s 2021 Caregiving Out-Of-Pocket Costs Study. Of that amount, medical costs, a category that includes adult day care, accounts for 17%.
Read this story and many others in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.