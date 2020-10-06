Groups enjoy first day back at Villages recreation centers

Today

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low around 75F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low around 75F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High near 90F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.