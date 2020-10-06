Groups enjoy first day back at Villages recreation centers

The steady beat of music flowed through the ballroom of Eisenhower Recreation Center on Monday as the first Zumba class began.
The group had about a dozen participants, and there were cones on the floor to space everybody out.
Instructor Barb Matson said Monday morning was a “test run” before the rest of the group comes back.
“Our normal capacity is pretty large, even at 50%. That’s a lot of people in one room,” she said. “So we used the time to space out how many people we could have in the class comfortably.”
Matson estimated they could have about 40 dancers per class while keeping about eight feet of space between each other.
