Groups come together to host blood drive to help community

Nothing brings a community together more than sharing a common goal.
Knowing the demand for blood is high, three groups partnered together to see how they could help.
On Wednesday, The Village Nomads Motorcycle Club partnered with The Villages Vettes Corvette Club and the Fruitland Park Police Department for a blood drive held at Moyer Recreation Center. In addition to the single Big Red Bus, provided by OneBlood, numerous Corvettes and motorcycles were on display as part of a cruise-in.
About 25 people, including Bob Kerfin, president of The Village Nomads, made appointments to give blood, while residents and members of The Village Nomads, the Village Vettes Corvette Club and the police department came in waves to adhere to social distancing guidelines to give blood, dine on hot dogs and check out cars and bikes.
