Groups bond in escape rooms

Team building can go beyond board games and groups can immerse themselves in their own riddles at Riddler’s Escape in Oxford. “I love this for families,” said David Swanson, who owns Riddler’s Escape. “We get a lot of different groups, but my favorite is when families come in. You see a wide array of experiences, and they seem to work together well.” The experience gives people an opportunity to do something together, get off of their screens and build a stronger connection with each other, he said.
Read this story and many others in Sunday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.