Group supports entertainers with live events

When The Villages Blues Society started, some of the first entertainers to perform for them did so at low prices because the group didn’t yet have a budget. Three years later, The Villages Blues Society is showing its appreciation by supporting blues artists with outdoor events and a Florida Blues Musician Relief Fund, which is made up of proceeds from those events as well as donations from members.
“We knew a lot of these people couldn’t pay their bills,” said Marcia Adams, who founded the group with her husband, Mark. “We were sitting around one night and thought, we can’t save the world, but we could challenge blues societies around the world to take care of their local people.”
The group has been holding outdoor events in the Village of Lynnhaven featuring Florida blues artists.
