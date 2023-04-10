Group starts AED program in Village of Hawkins

When it comes to cardiac arrest, a minute can mean life or death. So, when David Fountaine and Jim Doorman, co-coordinators for the Village of Hawkins Neighbors Saving Neighbors program, read about the local automated external defibrillator (AED) program, they knew they had to start one for their neighborhood.
Neighbors Saving Neighbors is a program that trains residents in using AEDs and how to respond to cardiac arrest before paramedics arrive. Members receive an alert through ReadyAlert and can respond if they’re nearby.
“We take great pride in the fact that we have been able to build a service that can get to our neighbors in a matter of minutes,” Doorman said. “We’re giving our neighbors a real opportunity to be saved from cardiac arrest, so we’re really proud this program is up and running.”
