Thrift stores are slowly reopening and Ginger Wray is looking forward to shopping.
When the Village of Winifred resident heard Love In the Name of Christ of the Heart of Florida, or Love INC, was hosting an open-market sale to raise money for three families in need, she got into her car with a plan to shop.
These particular families needed help with some costly necessities and turned to Love INC for help. The nonprofit, located at 15797 S. U.S. Highway 441, Summerfield, is hosting an open-air market at its Centsible Furnishings store. Proceeds will benefit help the families. The market was open May 20 and 21, and Wednesday. Its final day is today.
Read this story and many others in Friday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.