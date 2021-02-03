Group honors veterans’ quilts to thank them for their service

The Khaki Quilters use their skills to thank veterans the best way they know how: with quilts.
Made specifically for veterans, Quilts of Valor show gratitude for their service and dedication to the country.
The chapter started their efforts with Quilts of Valor in 2015. They gave their first one to David Ore for his service in the United States Army during the Iraq War.
In January 2015, chapter member Sheila Robbins purchased patriotic-themed materials to make a quilt to donate to the American Legion.
The store clerk asked Robbins if she was making a Quilt of Valor but Robbins was unfamiliar with the term.
