Group gets crafty for the holidays with themed clay creations

Several residents transformed a few small clay pots into a bit of Christmas magic.
During a socially distanced event held Tuesday at Mulberry Grove Recreation Center, about a dozen residents made one of three figures: Santa Claus, a toy soldier or a snowman.
This was the first social Mulberry Grove has held since February.
“We sold out on the first day for this year’s,” said Becky Manserra, recreation facilities manager at Mulberry Grove Recreation Center. “People are looking forward to getting back to normal-ish.”
