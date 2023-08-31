Group donates phonic phones to area elementary schools

Learning to read aloud can be daunting for the more shy pupils in a classroom.
However, they can use tools to help like phonic phones, which are designed to help kids get used to hearing their voice while reading out loud without feeling embarrassed.
The Lady Lake Kiwanis Aktion Group, a committee in the club that provides special needs adults with projects to do in and for the community, recently made more than 100 phonic phones to donate to Fruitland Park Elementary and The Villages Elementary of Lady Lake.
The phones are c-shaped PVC piping that you hold up to your head, with one end of the pipe aimed at your mouth and the other to your ear.
