Group awards kindness in the community

A former captain in the Army Corps of Engineers, Lindsay Collier followed up on his time of service by promoting kindness and creativity.
The resident of the Village of Tall Trees is a co-founder of Acknowledging Acts of Kindness. Collier promotes the mission of the club, which is to “recognize and reward those who have gone above and beyond in showing kindness to others,” according to its website.
The group came about when Collier was speaking with Joe Santoro about the Santoro Education Lifeskills Foundation.
“I worked for him for awhile,” Collier said. “We spent a lot of time talking about kindness and how it affected his foundation’s work in social-emotional learning for schools. The thing about me is, when I get into something, I really latch onto it.”
