Great conjunction: a celestial spectacular

The appearance of two planets coming together to resemble a single planet — an event some are calling a Christmas star — hasn’t happened in hundreds of years. Now, stargazers can catch a glimpse of the “great conjunction” of Jupiter and Saturn just after sunset
on Monday. This celestial event occurs when Jupiter and Saturn are closest to each other from the Earth’s perspective.
