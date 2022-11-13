Grandsons hit a home run with grandparents at Camp Villages

As Chris Iannello prepared for another round of bean bag baseball through Camp Villages, his eyes lit up.
“I absolutely love watching the residents play, and bringing (the game) to Camp Villages,” he said with a smile. “The energy they bring and the excitement on their faces is really fun to see.”
On Wednesday, grandparents and their grandchildren got the chance to score a home run through Camp Villages, a program through The Villages Parks and Recreation Department that brings grandparents and their grandchildren together for activities each month.
The event was at Manatee Recreation in the Crystal River room.
Iannello, who is a recreation area supervisor at Riverbend Recreation, ran the event.
“This game got introduced by a Villager who built this board himself,” he said. “He died about a year ago, but his (family) is keeping the game alive in The Villages.”
Since then, teams. which play twice a week and once a week, have formed at Homestead and Water Lily Recreation Centers.
