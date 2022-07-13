Grandparents, grandchildren compete for fun on beach

There aren’t many better ways to spend a summer morning than with your toes in the sand.
Though grandchildren and grandparents weren’t necessarily soaking up the sun on a beach vacation, they were having fun at Camp Villages Beach Tennis activity on Thursday at Riverbend Recreation Center.
“It’s wonderful,” said Reed Lipinsky, of the Village of Virginia Trace. “This is great. And it’s great for everybody, especially with the explanation they gave in the beginning. It got everybody to understand how you’re supposed to touch it and I didn’t hit too hard. It was good.”
Almost all the children at Riverbend had never played beach tennis, though some did have experience with other racquet sports such as tennis.
