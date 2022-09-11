Grandparenting in a new age of technology

Even with cake crumbs and icing smeared all over her kitchen floor, Robin Smith couldn’t have been happier.
In July, Smith’s first grandson, Phillip, celebrated his first birthday at her home with a smash cake — a tiny cake that babies are encouraged to have fun with.
“He’s an amazing little child,” Smith said. “I’m head over heels in love with him. It was good to see him crawl around, play with his toys and stand up.”
Smith, of the Village of Tamarind Grove, doesn’t get to see her new grandbaby very often. He and his parents, Adam and Nicole Smith, live a few states away.
“It’s very hard, with them living in North Carolina, so they’ve sent me photos and videos of his first steps,” she said.
