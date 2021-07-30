Grandchildren learn the art of baton twirling at Camp Villages

The sound of marching and drums could be heard inside La Hacienda Regional Recreation Complex on Wednesday.
If no one knew better, one would assume it was a real parade practice due to the technical skill shown by those marching.
Instead, it was Camp Villages and The Villages Twirlers and Drum Corps as they hosted a baton twirling event.
Campers learned the basics of baton twirling. By the end of the class, captain Ann Pelle, of the Village of Briar Meadow, told the class they were good enough to be in an actual parade.
“It went fabulous,” Pelle said. “I was really happy with the kids and I’m just as happy with the grandparents for giving the kids something to do.”
