Gov. Ron DeSantis green-lights Honor Flight specialty license plate

Gov. Ron DeSantis recently gave the supporters of Honor Flight an opportunity for a financial boost. Now, it’s up to those supporters to make it happen. DeSantis enacted a measure creating 14 new specialty license plates for vehicles. One is dedicated to Honor Flight, the nationwide group that ferries aging military veterans to Washington, D.C., for a one-day excursion to see the monuments dedicated to their service.
