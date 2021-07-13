Gov. Ron DeSantis green-lights Honor Flight specialty license plate

This is an artist’s rendering of the Honor Flight specialty license plate as the concept was first proposed in the Legislature in the spring. Proceeds from sales of the tags would be split equally among the 12 Honor Flight groups in Florida, including in The Villages.

 Submitted photo

Gov. Ron DeSantis recently gave the supporters of Honor Flight an opportunity for a financial boost. Now, it’s up to those supporters to make it happen. DeSantis enacted a measure creating 14 new specialty license plates for vehicles. One is dedicated to Honor Flight, the nationwide group that ferries aging military veterans to Washington, D.C., for a one-day excursion to see the monuments dedicated to their service.

