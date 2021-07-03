Gospel group welcomes special guest performer

Lynda Rhodes, of the Village of Hadley, and Margo Smith, of the Village of Chatham, are preparing for an upcoming show, pictured at Savannah Center on Wednesday.

 Michael Johnson, Daily Sun

Gospel Music with Friends has come home again.

The group, led by Lynda Rhodes, recently returned to its monthly performances after being away due to the COVID-19 shutdown. On Monday, she is bringing in a country and gospel singer/yodeler.

Margo Smith is the group’s special guest for its gathering at 6:30 p.m. Monday  at Saddlebrook Recreation Center. Admission is free, open to Villages residents and their guests with proper ID.

