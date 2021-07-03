Gospel group welcomes special guest performer

Gospel Music with Friends has come home again.
The group, led by Lynda Rhodes, recently returned to its monthly performances after being away due to the COVID-19 shutdown. On Monday, she is bringing in a country and gospel singer/yodeler.
Margo Smith is the group’s special guest for its gathering at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Saddlebrook Recreation Center. Admission is free, open to Villages residents and their guests with proper ID.
Read this story and many others in Saturday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
