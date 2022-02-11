Good Golf award winner

It was just another day on the golf course for Mark Bowes. On a November day at Bonifay Country Club, Bowes did something he routinely does — even if he’s not sure exactly what it was that earned him an award.
It could have been raking a sand trap. Maybe it was filling a divot. Whatever it was, Bowes didn’t think twice about it.
He also didn’t know that his actions were going to pay off in a big way.
For his courtesy that day at Bonifay, Bowes was awarded a “Good Golfer” card by Bonifay ambassador and starter Wayne King, recognizing his actions of helping to keep the golf courses in The Villages in good playing condition.
