Goller’s 5 goals power VHS in District semi

Lilly Goller didn’t have a bad season. It was a solid campaign, a good one by most high school soccer players’ standards.
But “good” is not what The Villages High School girls soccer coach Brian Rausch expected from her. Monday night, he found what he was looking for.
Goller scored five goals in The Villages’ 8-0 rout of Crystal River (5-14-1) on Monday night in the Class 4A-District 5 semifinal at the H.G. Morse Range. While the Buffalo (10-2) were dominant as a team, Goller stood out, delivering strike after strike in a dominant playoff performance.
