Golfers find fewer bunkers at stirrup cup

The first thing golfers are likely to notice when first encountering Stirrup Cup again is the unspoiled condition of the new turf. Some might get around, too, to recognizing there’s more of it.
Several bunkers at Stirrup Cup also were removed during the final phase of renovations that spread across three summers at Glenview Champions Country Club. The result not only should be a little more forgiving, but easier to maintain.
“It just feels like a crown jewel,” said Tyler Krager, Glenview’s head PGA professional.
The Fox Run and Talley Ho nines completed upgrades last summer, as all the fairways were replaced by the hardier Celebration turf. Bunkers also were addressed on those nines, Krager said, but not to the extent as Stirrup Cup.
