Golfer loses her sight, but not her drive to play

Milissa Fowler, left, of the Village of Hawkins, congratulates her mother, Mary Strickland, on the great putt she made on the fourth green of the Longleaf executive golf course.

 George Horsford, Daily Sun

In one sense, Mary Strickland is like thousands of other residents in The Villages. She steps up to the first tee twice a week for a round of golf, ready to have some laughs and fun with her friends.

She’ll never see a shot, though.

What sets Strickland apart from almost everyone else who plays golf in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown is that she’s blind. Yet that doesn’t stop her from enjoying the sport.

