Golfer loses her sight, but not her drive to play

In one sense, Mary Strickland is like thousands of other residents in The Villages. She steps up to the first tee twice a week for a round of golf, ready to have some laughs and fun with her friends.
She’ll never see a shot, though.
What sets Strickland apart from almost everyone else who plays golf in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown is that she’s blind. Yet that doesn’t stop her from enjoying the sport.
Read this story and many others in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.