Golf tournament to help veterans project

Ellen Tierney, right, of the Village of Lake Deaton, with Doug Gardner, left, of the Village of Gilchrist, and Bob Mills, of the Village of La Belle, at Evans Prairie Country Club putting green.

 Bill Mitchell, Daily Sun

A brainstorming session from veterans working to raise funds for Freedom Memorial Plaza at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell has led to a virtual golf tournament. The format, chosen by Joint Veterans Support Committee members, will serve to overcome social-distancing rules amid the COVID-19 pandemic and allow players to compete on any of The Villages courses — or, for that matter, any course in the world. Monument Chairman Doug Gardner had heard about a similar event that took place in Michigan, which inspired this effort. The group realized the potential for setting a world record for the number of people competing in a virtual tournament, and “March to The Monuments” was born. The end goal is to support the $14 million memorial project.

Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.