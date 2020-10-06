Golf tournament to help veterans project

A brainstorming session from veterans working to raise funds for Freedom Memorial Plaza at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell has led to a virtual golf tournament. The format, chosen by Joint Veterans Support Committee members, will serve to overcome social-distancing rules amid the COVID-19 pandemic and allow players to compete on any of The Villages courses — or, for that matter, any course in the world. Monument Chairman Doug Gardner had heard about a similar event that took place in Michigan, which inspired this effort. The group realized the potential for setting a world record for the number of people competing in a virtual tournament, and “March to The Monuments” was born. The end goal is to support the $14 million memorial project.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.