Golf: Second act begins today

Jane Newlin, of the Village of Country Club Hills, tries out a Callaway club during The Villages Golf Festival at Palmer Legends in February 2022.

 George Horsford, Daily Sun

Safe to say things will be a little more laid-back when Fuzzy Zoeller returns to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown this week.

The last time the former Masters and U.S. Open champion was in town, he found himself dragged into a trick-shot exhibition that saw him using his short-game touch to pop balloons and burst soda cans at The Villages Polo Club.

“Not the easiest thing I’ve done in my life, but I still had the talent to pull it off,” Zoeller recalled with a chuckle.

