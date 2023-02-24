Golf in The Villages soars with 3 double eagles

When reporting an exceptional achievement on one of The Villages’ golf courses, a golfer gets a form listing three options: hole-in-one, eagle and shooting your age.
All of which left Barb Johnson in something of a quandary.
“Which one do I cross off?” she asked rhetorically.
Johnson made a double eagle, holing out her second shot on the par-5 sixth hole of Bonifay Country Club’s Fort Walton nine. Alternatively known as an albatross, it is also the rarest shot in golf, which probably explains why there wasn’t an option on the reporting form.
