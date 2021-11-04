Golf course raters take first look at Southern Oaks

Phil Ferrari and some friends are among a small handful of residents to get an up-close look at The Villages’ newest golf offering. And they didn’t even bring their clubs.
That said, the hours they spent getting acquainted with Southern Oaks Golf Club very well may have an influence on how you attack the course once it welcomes golfers in 10 days.
“I’d say 90% of golfers probably don’t really understand what course raters do,” said Ferrari, a Village of Sanibel resident who helps direct a five-man team of Villagers that has evaluated every championship course in The Villages and beyond for the U.S. Golf Association.
