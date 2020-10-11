Golf carts get us there

Kathleen Ingraham uses her golf cart to get almost everywhere in The Villages.
“There’s just a lot more that you can do with it,” she said.
Ingraham uses her golf cart to go to the squares, to go to doctor’s appointments, to go grocery shopping and more.
“If I don’t have to use a car I do not,” the Village Palo Alto resident said. “I use the car maybe once a week or once every other week.”
She has lived in The Villages for the past 14 years and has had a golf cart since she arrived. She has used a golf cart before at her parents’ house, but never to the extent that she can in The Villages. She likes how much more flexible and easier it is using a golf cart to get around. She can drive slower and enjoy riding around the community. It is also easier for her to park using a golf cart.
