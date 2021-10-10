Golf carts get us there

Sometimes the scale of The Villages as a golf cart community amazes even Christopher Laufersky. And that’s a big deal, too, since he works as director of sales for The Villages Golf Cars, one of the nation’s largest golf cart retailers.
Getting a handle on the number of golf carts in the community takes a bit of figuring, Laufersky said. Let’s say that each occupied home in The Villages — 69,529 as of Sept. 30 — has at least one golf cart, with only a small percentage of the population not owning one, he said. Then consider that many residents actually own two golf carts per home.
“It’s got to be somewhere between 70,000 to 80,000 golf carts,” which easily makes The Villages the world’s No. 1 golf cart community, Laufersky said. “Our manufacturers who have relationships in other communities say there is nothing to this scale.”
