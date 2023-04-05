Golf Car Stunt Pilots wow crowd with synchronized road show

The Flying Golf Cart Stunt Pilots ripped down the streets of the Village of Largo on Thursday with Glen Darby leading the way — in a bumblebee yellow cart with two mounted speakers blasting Tchaikovsky symphonies.
Hosting the event was The Villages Texas A&M Club, and some of the maroon-clad Aggies had to cover their eyes while watching the expectation-defying stunts.
“I think it’s appropriate in a community with so many golf carts,” said Charlie Wheeler, Texas A&M club member and resident of the Village of Largo.
