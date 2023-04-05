Golf Car Stunt Pilots wow crowd with synchronized road show

The Golf Car Stunt Pilots perform tricks for the Texas A&M Club in the Village of Largo during a recent show. The group has provided free shows to any club that can make a long stretch of street available.

 Caitlyn Jordan, Daily Sun

The Flying Golf Cart Stunt Pilots ripped down the streets of the Village of Largo on Thursday with Glen Darby leading the way — in a bumblebee yellow cart with two mounted speakers blasting Tchaikovsky symphonies.

Hosting the event was The Villages Texas A&M Club, and some of the maroon-clad Aggies had to cover their eyes while watching the expectation-defying stunts.

“I think it’s appropriate in a community with so many golf carts,” said Charlie Wheeler, Texas A&M club member and resident of the Village of Largo. 

Read this story and many others in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.