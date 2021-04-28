Golden Girls dance team wins three firsts

ORLANDO — The Golden Girls shined like every bit of their namesake at a nationwide competition last week in Orlando.
The Villages Charter School dance squad earned recognition at the 2021 Universal Dance Association (UDA) National Dance Team Championship this past Thursday and Friday at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, as the junior-varsity and middle school squads brought home three first-place trophies.
The VHS junior-varsity team won first place in the Junior Varsity High Kick discipline, while the middle school squad took first in both the Junior High Kick and Junior High Pom.
