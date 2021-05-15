Gold pushes past Green in football scrimmage

Richard Pettus walked off the field with a smile Friday night at The H.G. Morse Range.
If that small sign of emotion is displayed from the soon-to-be 19th-year head coach following an intrasquad scrimmage, this fall could potentially be a special one for The Villages High School football team.
The Buffalo held their annual Green and Gold Game in front of a hearty springtime crowd at VHS, with the Gold enjoying a 24-12 victory over their Green counterparts.
Read this story and many others in Saturday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.