Gold medals come after hard fight

Winning championships is fun, but winning championships after a hard fought victory where both teams laid everything on the line is even sweeter. For the teams of Kim Buffington and Pam Copeland and Michaele Danielson and Nancy Hildebrandt, they experienced the sweet feeling of gold medals earned the hard way.
Buffington and Copeland defeated Wendy Bledsoe and Jodi Kest in the 4.0 championship match, while Danielson and Hildebrandt beat Karen Barfield and Deborah Mills in the 3.0 tournament on Thursday at Rohan Recreation.
