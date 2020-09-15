Going to the dogs: fabric scraps replace table ones for shelters

The members of Sewing ’N More don’t waste a square inch of fabric, even the scraps.
Those items take on a new life to become the stuffing for pet beds.
Mic Pickard was cutting these leftover fabrics into thin strips during the group’s Wednesday meeting at El Santiago Recreation Center.
“I’m the dog bed lady today,” said Pickard, of the Village of Tall Trees.
If the fabric is a heavier material, Pickard will cut that into smaller pieces, while most fabrics will be cut to around 4 inches long and 2 inches wide.
From the fabric that has been donated to the group, members make everything from zipper bags and drawstring backpacks to stuffed toys, pillowcases and pet beds.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.