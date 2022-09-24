Going electric with quality, comfort, range and style

Before buying his first fully electric car, Bill Goldberg wanted to make sure he could drive from The Villages to Key West on a single charge. The Mercedes-Benz EQS 450+ sedan can. And now he smiles every time he passes a gas station. “There are so many charging stations and I never have trouble finding one,” said Goldberg, of the Village of Pine Hills.
The 2022 EQS is the first Mercedes to utilize a platform exclusively designed for electric models. It’s also the first fully electric vehicle from the company’s EQ sub-brand to be offered to the U.S. market.
Bill Goldberg, who bought his first Mercedes in 2005, said the EQS 450+ is a great ride and handles like a sports car.
The weight is low on the car, with the battery on the lower part of the frame, and the car features a 329-horsepower, rear-drive powertrain.
