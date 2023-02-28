Global Aging Consortium shares findings

To help those interested learn more about the advances in longevity, Dr. Mohammed Elamir, with Aviv Clinics in Brownwood, headed up a presentation led by a panel of doctors with the Aviv Medical Advisory Board’s Global Aging Consortium.
During the presentation on Feb. 21, each of the four members of the panel took time to discuss their findings, ranging from research on drugs used to treat diabetes to the success seen with hyperbaric oxygen therapy for various conditions. All four, however, shared a common goal, to advance innovations and redefine healthy aging.
