Glass fusion artists use their skill to make holiday gifts and decorations

Making something by hand provides a source of pride for Diane LaBolle. She made each of her grandchildren a Christmas present this year instead of buying them gifts.
“There is just something about having handmade things, and giving someone a thing you made feels special,” LaBolle said. “You won’t find a copy of it in a store, so it’s unique.”
The Glass Addicts group that meets at Eisenhower Regional Recreation Complex is filled with glass fusion artists who create gifts for others during club meetings.
At a recent meeting, multiple artists put the finishing touches on their latest holiday gifts and decor.
LaBolle, of the Village of Buttonwood, made small Christmas ornaments for her children and grandchildren, using two squares of glass to make each one.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.