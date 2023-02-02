Giving Clubs Showcase to feature more than 50 local groups

Kathy Ingraham first had the idea to bring the charitable clubs in The Villages together in a showcase a few years ago.
Her goal was to make it easier for community residents to learn about what the clubs did and how they could get involved.
The 2023 Giving Clubs Showcase runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Lake Miona Recreation. The event is free to attend and offers the opportunity to learn about local clubs to join or support that help the community.
Read this story and many others in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.
