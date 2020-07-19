Giving back key to Army officer's career

Harry Lumpkin spent his career making a difference in people’s lives.
Lumpkin, of the Village of Hadley, was commissioned as an Army officer after taking ROTC at his hometown Morgan State University in Baltimore. He did a tour in Vietnam and went through an advanced leadership course. The Army then sent him back to school for a master’s degree so he could teach at the United States Military Academy.
His job at West Point was to help the first group of women to attend the academy integrate into the school. Many of those women went on to long careers in the military and years later came to thank Lumpkin for helping pave the way for them.
