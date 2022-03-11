Girls Night Out brings together community to raise money and awareness for breast cancer

A little rain wasn’t going to stop the local community from coming together to raise money for a good cause.
Crowds of women and men stopped by Spanish Springs to participate in Thursday’s Girls Night Out event, which celebrates people fighting breast cancer and surviving it.
“People going through cancer go through so much — it’s nothing to walk in the rain,” said Debbie Dahlke, of the Village Santiago. “They have to go through chemo and radiation and surgeries and whatever. This is nothing.”
Established more than 10 years ago, Girls Night Out also raises money for mammograms for women who can’t afford them. Thursday marked the event’s return after two years off because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
