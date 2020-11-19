​Girls get in formation: New roster aims high

The Villages High School girls soccer team recorded its best-ever finish last season, reaching the Class 3A-Region 2 semifinals, where the Buffalo played to a narrow road loss against the classification’s top-ranked team, Lakeland Christian.
With more than half the starters from that team now gone, VHS will have to find a way to reload while trying to maintain its status as one of the most competitive teams in Class 3A.
“I think with all of the seniors we’ve lost, we’ve replaced just as many with incoming freshman and, fortunately, they are experienced,” said head coach Madison Taylor, who is entering her sixth year in the position. “I think getting them and allowing them to fill those minutes will give us the experience we need for the years to come after this.”
Read this story and many others in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.
