Girl Scouts hold donation drive to help children without homes

Fran Into smiled as she folded another pair of pajamas and placed them into the red collection box.
This was the third donation the Village of Pennecamp resident had received as she stood outside Monday at the Mulberry Grove Recreation Center.
The Girl Scouts Alumnae Silver Trefoil Group of The Villages held a drive-thru collection Monday for new pajamas and books at regional recreation centers throughout The Villages.
Instead of continuing the outdoor drive, Girl Scout members will add the red collection boxes inside all recreation centers to continue collecting items anytime through Dec. 7.
All clothing and books collected will benefit children ages infant to 17 without homes in the tri-county area. Having collected 4,430 pairs of pajamas last year, the group hopes to do just as well, if not better, this year.
