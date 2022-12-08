Girl Scout Alumnae Pajama and Book Drive comes to a close

The Girl Scout Alumnae Silver Trefoil Group of The Villages has just a few days left to collect items for its annual Pajama and Book Drive.
For the last 14 years, the club has collected new pajamas and books for children ages newborn to 18 who experience temporary insecurity.
Club president Judy Schober said there are more than 6,000 children in the tri-county area who do not have a permanent residence.
“This includes homeless children and those in foster care,” she said. “Any child who does not have a permanent bed to call there own is eligible for new pajamas and a book.”
The last day to drop off donations is Monday. There are red collection boxes located in all recreation centers in The Villages except for Lake Okahumpka, Richmond and Clarendon recreation.
Read this story and many others in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.